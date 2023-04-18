Gopichand's Rama Banam Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

The coming weeks of this summer season hold a couple of most-awaited movies like Hanu-Man, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Virupaksha, Ugram, etc… So, it is going to be a fest for all the movie lovers too. As Gopichand is also in with his 'Rama Banam' movie for this season, the makers already began their digital promotions and unveiled the teaser and the lyrical videos. Now, they all set to launch the trailer of this family drama… It will be unveiled on 20th April at Margani Estates, Rajamahendravaram. Along with sharing this good news, they also shared a new poster of Gopichand on social media…



Even Gopichand also shared the new poster and dropped the trailer release date on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Unleashing the world of #RamaBanam.. #RamabanamTrailer on April 20th. Trailer Launch Event at Margani Estates, RJY! #RamabanamOnMay5".

Gopichand looked stylish in the poster holding a suitcase and a laptop bag! This movie has an ensemble cast of Jagapathi Babu, Kushboo, Nassar, Sachin Khedkar, and Vennela Kishore. It is directed by Sriwass and produced by TG Viswa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory banner. Being Sriwaas and Gopichand's third collaboration, there are many expectations on this movie.

Rama Banam will hit the theatres on 5th May, 2023!