Guntur Kaaram to Bhagavanth Kesari: Sreeleela giving treats with first looks on her birthday

Young and talented actress Sreeleela has been busy with multiple projects in Tollywood. Today, on her 22nd birthday, fans have been wishing the beautiful actress a happy birthday in style.





In addition to her fans, the makers of her upcoming movies have also wished the young sensation in Tollywood by releasing special birthday posters featuring her first look. Fans are thrilled to see Sreeleela’s look in different posters of different heroes. Mahesh Babu’s “Guntur Kaaram,” Balakrishna’s “Bhagavanth Kesari,” Nithiin’s 32nd movie, Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s “Aadikeshava” and Ram Pothineni’s next. Meanwhile, Sreeleela will also be seen pairing up with Allu Arjun for an upcoming commercial, which will be released soon.