‘Guntur Kaaram’ update: Shoot to be resumed without Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu “Guntur Kaaram,” directed by Trivikram Srinivas is continuously being n headlines in some way or the other. Now, The movie’s shoot is currently on hold and there’s an update on its resumption.



According to the latest grapevine, the team plans to resume shooting with scenes that don’t involve the protagonist from August 11, 2023. Mahesh Babu, who is in vacation with his family is expected to return to Hyderabad on August 16, 2023, and will join the sets on August 20, 2023. The makers are aiming for a speedy shoot to prepare the film for a Sankranthi release.

In a change of casting, Meenakshii Chaudhary joins the project as Pooja Hegde’s replacement, alongside Sreeleela as another female lead. Produced by Haarika & Hassine Creations, the film is scheduled to hit screens on January 13, 2024, with music composed by Thaman.