Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni worked together for the first time in the film Ye Maya Chesave. Since the time they worked on the film, they fell in love and eventually got married in 2017. Today marks the third wedding anniversary of Naga Chaitanya and Samantha. On this occasion, Samantha posted an adorable picture on social media with Chay and penned a cute caption.

"You are my person and I am yours, that whatever door we come to, we will open it together. Happy anniversary husband @chayakkineni (sic)," Samantha wrote the caption on Instagram along with a picture.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is busy with the final stages of the film Love Story. Samantha, on the other side, signed a couple of new movies which will begin next month.

There are discussions to get both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha on board for one of the upcoming Telugu films. More details on the same will come out soon.