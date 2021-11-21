Happy Birthday Allu Arha : Allu Arjun Showers On His Little One By Sharing A Beautiful Pic

Today is a special day for all the fans of Allu Arjun as his little princess Allu Arha is celebrating her 5th birthday today… Well, it is a great day as Allu Sneha surprised all the netizens by announcing that her daughter bagged her place in the prestigious Nobel Book Of World Records on this special occasion. The Pushpa actor also showered all his love on his little Arha sharing a beautiful birthday post…



Allu Arjun

Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby 💖. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling 😘 #AlluArha pic.twitter.com/VywsciwA8k — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 21, 2021

Allu Arjun shared a beautiful selfie pic with his daughter Arha and wished her jotting down, "Happy Birthday My Lil Princes. I love sooo muchhh na chinna baby. May this year be filled with lots n lots of Colouring , Drawing & Travelling. #AlluArha".

Along with it, he also shared a collage on his Instagram Stories and made us go aww…













Even Allu Sneha Reddy also shared a cute pic of Arha and wished her with all her love…

She even shared a wonderful video of Allu Arha playing chess and bagging her place in the prestigious Nobel Book Of World Records as the youngest chess player.

On the other hand, the makers of Shaakuntalam movie shared the beautiful BTS video on their social media page and wished the little 'Bharata'

Along with sharing a cute pic of Arha, they also wrote, "Here's wishing our Little Star #AlluArha a very Happy Birthday. Have a great day! Lots of love to our Prince "Bharata" from Team #Shaakuntalam. Special B'day video: https://youtu.be/rj4QC3kA5Cw".

In this video, Allu Arha is all happy mood as her birthday is celebrated with much joy on the sets of Shaakuntalam movie. A few BTS scenes of Allu Arha makeup sequences are also shown in this video…

Allu Arha is essaying the role of little Bharata(son of King Dushyant and Shakuntala) in this movie. Samantha Akkineni is essaying the titular role and Dev Mohan will be seen as King Dushyant in this movie. Dialogue King Mohan Babu will essay the role of Durvasa Maharshi. Aditi Balan will be seen as Anasuya and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala in this periodic movie. This movie is directed by ace director Gunasekhar and is bankrolled under his home banner 'Guna Team Works' under the supervision of Neelima Guna in collaboration with Dil Raju's daughter Hanshita Reddy's Dil Raju Productions banner.

Presently, Allu Arjun will next be seen in Sukumar's Pushpa movie's first part. This movie will be hit the screens on 17th December, 2021!