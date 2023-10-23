Happy Birthday BAHUBALI

In the 100 years history of Telugu cinema, each hero has his own uniqueness and excellence. Senior NTR is very renowned for phenomenally giving life to mythological roles that no one else could. While ANR garu is a giant in social films, Superstar Krishna garu is credited with bringing latest technologies to the Telugu cinema for the first time. Krishnam Raju garu is in charge of ferocious roles. Megastar Chiranjeevi was the undisputed box office king, and his dances became a massive sensation. Prabhas is the star who has elevated Telugu cinema to a pan-India level, following in the footsteps of predecessors and carrying on the spirit and legacy of Telugu screen giants. Today is the birthday of this Pan Indian Rebel Star.

New stars debuted on the Telugu screen in the new millennium, including Mahesh, NTR, and Pawan Kalyan. Prabhas made his debut in the film Eeshwar at the time. Prabhas has demonstrated that legacy only helps until the debut; after that, it is their skills that maintains them. Prabhas, who was presented in the film Eeshwar as the successor to Rebel Star Krishnam Raju, demonstrated his acting talent by taking on a range of roles. Those who saw Prabhas’ performance in Eeshwar predicted that he would become a future star. The audience was drawn in by Prabhas’ display of all emotions, dances, conflicts, and stunning roles. Prabhas’ heroism won the admiration of the audience from all demographics in the first film.

While Varsham was Prabhas’ first huge commercial blockbuster, Chatrapathi, directed by India’s pride SS Rajamouli, made him unstoppable star hero. With the films Darling and Mr. Perfect, Prabhas became quite close to the family audience. Movies like as ‘Raghavendra,’ ‘Adavi Ramudu,’ ‘Chakram,’ ‘Pournami,’ ‘Yogi,’ ‘Munna,’ ‘Bujjigadu,’ ‘Billa,’ ‘Ek Niranjan,’ and ‘Rebel’ all demonstrated Prabhas’ flexibility as an actor. Mirchi is a one-of-a-kind super hit in his career. With the unprecedented success of the Baahubali flicks, Prabhas became a pan-India sensation.

Prabhas is also credited for boosting the Telugu states’ box office business to a national level. Prabhas has shattered several records that no Telugu hero has ever broken. Prabhas shown with Baahubali 2 that Telugu film is capable of grossing above 2000 crores. Prabhas is the first hero to earn over 10 million dollars in the overseas market. Prabhas’ image has grown beyond making merely Telugu films after Baahubali flicks. Furthermore, Prabhas’ image has expanded so much that it can no longer be limited to Tollywood. As a result, Prabhas has secured major Pan-India films.

Prabhas has a large fan base not only in India but also in countries such as Japan, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and the United States. The fans consists of both young people and families.

Prabhas is the undisputed king of charitable giving. Darling contributes more to governments during natural disasters than any other celebrity. Looking at Prabhas’ massive filmography, it is easy to anticipate that he will conquer Indian cinema. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashant Neel and produced by Hombale Films, will be released on December 22. This film is eagerly anticipated not only in India, but also around the world. Kalki 2898AD, a pan-global project produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and directed by Nag Ashwin, is set to release in 2024. etc., All of these films are being made in distinct genres, and Prabhas will be seen in different looks in each of them. Wishing Prabhas garu, the conqueror of Telugu Cinema and People’s King a very happy birthday.