Happy Mother’s Day: 10 Beautiful Songs To Dedicate To Your Lovely ‘Maa’ On This Special Day

This single quote is enough to dole out the importance of a mother… As it is said that God sent ‘Mother’ to us as he can't be all around with everyone. She gives birth to the child, bearing a lot of pain with a smile and raises him with utmost love sacrificing all her comforts.



Today being Mother’s Day, we Hans India dedicate a few lovely and melodious songs… Take a look!



1. “Mamatala Talli…”

Prabhas and Ramya Krishnan’s “Mamatala Talli…” song from the Baahubali movie is one of the classic ‘Mother’ sentiment songs. It showcases how Prabhas cares for his mother since his childhood.

2. “Amma Ani Kothaga…”

Mickey J Meyer’s “Amma Ani Kothaga…” song from ‘Life Is Beautiful’ movie is a complete emotional one showcasing Abhijeet and his sisters’ love towards their dear mother Amala. They reminisce the beautiful moments spent with their mother and turn emotional.

3. “Evaru Rayagalaru Amma Anu Matakana…”

Chakravathy and KS Chitra’s beautiful song from Sharada’s ‘Amma Rajinama’ movie doles out the importance of a mother in the form of a song. It makes us turn tear-eyed yet fills our hearts with our beautiful thoughts about our mother!

4. “Soul Of Vaarasudu…”

Ace singer Chitra crooned it beautifully with her soothing and melodious voice. Being from Kollywood’s ace actor Vijay’s ‘Vaarasudu’ movie, it made us witness the essence of story. The lyrics which go this way, “I can hear aaraario (lullaby) again. Is it true that my truth has come back? All my wounds are beginning to heal. Even the heartbeats are turning into a melody. In the smell of my son, desires are becoming festoons. The heart is dancing on the happy swing” touch the hearts.

5. “Ammatho…”

This beautiful song is crooned by Karthik Kodakandla… The heart-touching lyrics are penned by Veeru and they took the song to the next level.

6. “Vishwam Reprise…”

This beautiful song is crooned by young and talented singer Sumanth Borra. He put his soul and penned the lyrics and produced this album. Even the animated video holds the story of a mother and son. As he is seen travelling in a train, he reminisces all his beautiful moments with his mother and enjoys every bit of his journey! Raghav Adit’s amazing composition also made it an instant hit!

7. “Ammante Premaku Roopam…”

The beautiful song from Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Jayasudha’s ‘Bangaru Kutumbam’ movie showcases the journey of a pregnant lady and the care taken by her family members…

8. “Sirulokinche Chinni…”

This Chitra and Balasubrahmanyam’s beautiful song from Ali and Manju Bhargavi’s Yamaleela movie is a classic song and definitely a melodious treat to all mothers.

9. “Amma…”

Sharwanand’s melodious “Amma…” song from ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’ movie will definitely the best one of this list… As the movie holds the time travel concept of the lead actor, he takes a big step to meet his mother once again. Ace singer Sid Sriram’s magical voice along with late lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry’s amazing lyrics holds a special mention. Jakes Bejoy has done magic with his melodious composition.

10. “Yadagara Yadagara…”

This melodious and emotional song from Prashant Neel and Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' is the best one to dedicate to all mothers. It holds a lot of pain as a mother is seen singing it for the best future of his little one and asks him to conquer the world with his power. Suchetha Basrur's melodious voice and Ravi Basrur’s great composition is the main strength of this song!

Happy Mother’s Day…