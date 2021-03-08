Happy Women's Day 2021: Tollywood Stars Extend Their Wishes Through A Few Awesome Social Media Posts
Today being 'International Women's Day', most of the film stars are extending their wishes to all their fans.
Today being 'International Women's Day', most of the film stars are extending their wishes to all their fans. From Samantha to Sudheer Babu, most of them are dropping beautiful messages and adding pics with their dear women of their life. Even Rajiv Kanakala and Amala also dropped inspiring messages and asked them to shine in their lives with great going!!!
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha shared pics of all the important ladies of her life in a collage form and wished them with a sweet message, "You motivate me, inspire me to do better and be better 🙌.. Life is so much easier because of you . Here's wishing my #Superwomen and all you beautiful women out there a very Happy Women's Day!"
Rajeev Kanakala
Rajiv shared a beautiful pic with his wife Suma and jotted down a few kind words, "She is beyond a successful daughter to her parents . Girl
A responsible wife standing by my side every second. Woman and man holding hands
A Mother taking care of Childern. Family (man, woman, girl, boy)
A working professional to many others.
Above all, a great pillar of strength to our House with garden Smiling face with smiling eyes
#HappyWomensDay #InternationalWomensDay".
Mahesh Babu
Mahesh shared the pics of his mother, daughter and dear wife jotting down, "To mine, and all the incredible women around the globe, Happy Women's Day. Rise and shine above all! 😊 @namratashirodkar @sitaraghattamaneni".
Sai Dharam Tej
This ace actor shared the pic of his mother and wrote, "AMMA #HappyWomensDay".
Amala Akkineni
Amala Akkineni shared a beautiful message to all the women and asked them to shine in their lives with great going!!!
Naga Shourya
Along with showing off a beautiful pic of his mother, Shourya also dropped a few heartfelt words, "World is a happy place when the woman in the house smiles:)
Wishing my world and every other woman in the world,
A Very Happy Woman's Day♥️🤗 #HappyWomensDay""
Sudheer Babu
Happy Women's Day…