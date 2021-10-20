Hari Hara Veera Mallu to resume soon!

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is extremely happy with the success of his last film Vakeel Saab. The actor's comeback received a huge positive response from everyone. Now, the actor is also looking forward to his upcoming films. As per the reports, Pawan Kalyan is going to resume the shoot of his next film titled Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Already, the makers completed 50 percent of the film's shoot. Now, the makers are planning to resume the shoot from 25th October. Pawan Kalyan is also expected to take part in the film's shoot.

The film unit is going to can some action sequences too. Niddhi Agerwal is playing the female lead in the film. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Jacqueline Fernandez in crucial roles.

The movie is scheduled for a grand release on 29 April 2022.