Harish Shankar trolled on Twitter

Director Harish Shankar is currently busy with his next film and unfortunately, he got trolled on Twitter last night. Last night Harish Shankar shared a picture of world map. Except for India, every other country is dark but India is glowing brightly. Already, a lot of people expected that people would share pictures like that which makes no sense. But when they saw Harish posting it, people started trolling him. Harish shared the picture and wrote, "Bhaarat maata ki jai..."

Later, he gave an explanation for the same. Harish Shankar wrote, "Oreyyyyy babulu.... idhi NASA pic kaadhu Naaku nachina pic ani pettaaaaa .... undaalsinollura babu meeru!!!!!"

Oreyyyyy babulu.... idhi NASA pic kaadhu Naaku nachina pic ani pettaaaaa .... undaalsinollura babu meeru!!!!! https://t.co/1xcK7Asb4k — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 5, 2020





Bhaarat maata ki jai... 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lgWLXezxuw — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) April 5, 2020

On the work front, Harish Shankar is busy now with his next movie script work. Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role in the movie.