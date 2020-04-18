Harish Shankar's next with Mahesh Babu?

Director Harish Shankar is currently busy working on an exciting film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Both have earlier teamed up for an exciting film titled Gabbar Singh. Since they are coming up again, there are a lot of positive reports about the movie even before the launch. Harish already gave hints that he would do the film as a fan of Pawan Kalyan and ensure everyone that the film becomes a hit.

In the latest interview, director Harish Shankar revealed that he is preparing a script for Mahesh Babu now, For the last four years, Harish Shankar is in plans to work with Mahesh Babu and he is finally writing a script. Most likely, the script will get completed this year.

Harish Shankar also confirmed that he is writing a web series and revealed the plans to produce films with other banners.