HBD Anushka Shetty: The Makers of Her Upcoming Movie Introduce Her As Anvitha Ravali Shetty

Tollywood's ace actress Anushka Shetty aka Jejamma is celebrating her 41st birthday today and turned a year older. Well, this Size Zero actress is away from the big screens from a couple of years and thus, all her fans are eagerly awaiting for the announcement of her next movie. On this special occasion, the makers of her next which is tentatively titled as 'Production No. 14' unveiled her first look poster and introduced her character from the movie. Young hero Naveen Polishetty of Jathi Ratnalu fame is the lead actor of this movie.



Along with sharing Anushka Shetty's birthday special poster, the makers also wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweety Introducing 'Anvitha Ravali Shetty' aka our beautiful actress @MsAnushkaShetty @NaveenPolishety #MaheshBabuP #NiravShah @UV_Creations #ProductionNo14 #Anushka48 #NaveenPolishetty3".

Anushka is introduced as a chef Anvitha Ravali Shetty in this movie and she is spotted in a chef role cooking in the kitchen. She looked lovely and treated all her fans on this special occasion.

This movie will be Anushka's 48th film and Naveen's 3rd one. It is bring directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced by UV Creations banner. Other details of this movie are yet to be announced.

A few more actors also wished Anushka Shetty on this special day… Take a look!

Gopichand Malineni

Happy Birthday to the Sweetest Actress @MsAnushkaShetty 🎊✨



Looking forward for your comeback on screen! 😊👍🏻#HappyBirthdayAnushka — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2022

Director Radha Krishna



Wishing a sweetest birthday to actress @MsAnushkaShetty garu who's grace and elegance always marks an inspiration to her family of fans!! HBD Sweety garu 🎉🎉 pic.twitter.com/oMndoI0g9p — Radha Krishna (@director_radhaa) November 7, 2022

He shared a pic of Anushka and wrote, "Wishing a sweetest birthday to actress @MsAnushkaShetty garu who's grace and elegance always marks an inspiration to her family of fans!! HBD Sweety garu".



Sun Pictures

Gunaa Team Works



They shared the poster of Anushka's Rudhrama Devi movie and wrote, "Sending out our Birthday Wishes to ever Gorgeous and Talented Actress, our Rudhramadevi #AnushkaShetty #HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty #HBDAnushkaShetty #HBDAnushka".



Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty…

