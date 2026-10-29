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HBD Naga Babu: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej And Bandla Ganesh Shower Love On Mega Brother

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Tollywood’s popular actor, our dear mega hero and Andhra Pradesh MLC, Naga Babu turned a year older and is celebrating his 65th birthday today.

Andhra Pradesh MLC, Naga Babu
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Andhra Pradesh MLC, Naga Babu

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Tollywood’s popular actor, our dear mega hero and Andhra Pradesh MLC, Naga Babu turned a year older and is celebrating his 65th birthday today. On this special occasion, his brother Pawan Kalyan dropped heartfelt birthday wishes on social media and showered love on him. Even Sai Dharam Tej, producer Bandla Ganesh and a few others too wished him through Twitter page.

Bandla Ganesh

This post reads, “Happy Birthday Heartiest wishes to our beloved Shri @NagaBabuOffl garu, Chairman of AP GREEN and General Secretary of @JanaSenaParty. May you always be blessed with happiness, good health, and endless success, Annayya! With love and respect! #HappyBirthdayNagaBabu”.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

This post reads, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri Naga Babu garu. Heartfelt birthday wishes to my younger brother Shri @NagaBabuOffl garu. I wish that as a Legislative Council member and AP Green Chairman, he renders even greater services. I am confident that Shri Naga Babu garu, who has a natural passion for environmental protection, will rise to the occasion in fulfilling the responsibilities of AP Green Chairman. I pray to God that complete longevity, health, happiness, and joy be bestowed upon my younger brother.”

Ram Talluri

Director Bobby

Sai Dharam tej

This post reads, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Naga Mamuuu @NagaBabuOffl. You have brought so much joy into my life. You made my birthday extra special by planting Kadambavasini, and that’s how you continue to inspire not just me but so many others. I will carry this forward by respecting and caring for our Mother Nature. LOVE YOU, MAMMUUU”.

Along with dropping heartfelt birthday wishes, Tej also dropped a few cute pics with his dear Nag Mamu and delighted the mega fans.

Happy Birthday Naga Babu garu…

Ravali Hymavati
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Ravali Hymavati

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K. Ravali Hymavathi being born in Hyderabad holds a strong command in the content writing field. She always sticks to her principles and holds a passion for ‘Entertainment’ and ‘Lifestyle’ write-ups. She earlier worked for Eenadu’s ‘EeYuva’ and started working for Hans India from a couple of years…

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Naga Babu BirthdayPawan KalyanSai Dharam TejBandla GaneshTollywood Celebrities
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