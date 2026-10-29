HBD Naga Babu: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej And Bandla Ganesh Shower Love On Mega Brother

Tollywood’s popular actor, our dear mega hero and Andhra Pradesh MLC, Naga Babu turned a year older and is celebrating his 65th birthday today. On this special occasion, his brother Pawan Kalyan dropped heartfelt birthday wishes on social media and showered love on him. Even Sai Dharam Tej, producer Bandla Ganesh and a few others too wished him through Twitter page.

Bandla Ganesh

Happy Birthday Heartiest wishes to our beloved Shri @NagaBabuOffl garu, Chairman of AP GREEN and General Secretary of @JanaSenaParty. May you always be blessed with happiness, good health, and endless success, Annayya! With love and respect! #HappyBirthdayNagaBabu 🎂 https://t.co/f1sQYgYfEZ — BANDLA GANESH. (@ganeshbandla) October 29, 2026

This post reads, “Happy Birthday Heartiest wishes to our beloved Shri @NagaBabuOffl garu, Chairman of AP GREEN and General Secretary of @JanaSenaParty. May you always be blessed with happiness, good health, and endless success, Annayya! With love and respect! #HappyBirthdayNagaBabu”.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

శ్రీ నాగబాబు గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు చిన్నన్నయ్య శ్రీ @NagaBabuOffl గారికి హృదయపూర్వక జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. శాసన మండలి సభ్యుడిగా, ఏపీ గ్రీన్ ఛైర్మన్ గా ఆయన మరింతగా సేవలు అందించాలని ఆకాంక్షిస్తున్నాను. స్వతహాగా పర్యావరణ పరిరక్షణపై అభిలాష కలిగిన శ్రీ నాగబాబు గారు ఏపీ గ్రీన్ ఛైర్మన్ బాధ్యతలకు వన్నె తీసుకొస్తారనే విశ్వాసం ఉంది. చిన్నన్నయ్యకి సంపూర్ణ ఆయురారోగ్యాలు, సుఖ సంతోషాలు అందించాలని భగవంతుణ్ణి ప్రార్థిస్తున్నాను. - @PawanKalyan @PIB_India @IPR_AP @pibvijayawada — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) October 29, 2026

This post reads, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri Naga Babu garu. Heartfelt birthday wishes to my younger brother Shri @NagaBabuOffl garu. I wish that as a Legislative Council member and AP Green Chairman, he renders even greater services. I am confident that Shri Naga Babu garu, who has a natural passion for environmental protection, will rise to the occasion in fulfilling the responsibilities of AP Green Chairman. I pray to God that complete longevity, health, happiness, and joy be bestowed upon my younger brother.”

Ram Talluri

Happy Birthday to Hon’ble MLC & AP Green Chairman Sri @NagaBabuOffl Garu. Wishing you good health, happiness, and continued success in your public service. May you achieve greater heights in the years ahead. @JanaSenaParty https://t.co/3tFWpWtxnv — Ram Talluri (@itsRamTalluri) October 29, 2026

Director Bobby

Wishing our dearest @NagaBabuOffl garu a very Happy Birthday! 🎉 💐 May you always be blessed with good health, happiness and continued success. ❤️ #HappyBirthdayNagaBabu https://t.co/60UhwvNH1s — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 29, 2026

Sai Dharam tej

Happy Birthday, my dearest Naga Mamuuu @NagaBabuOffl.. You have brought so much joy into my life. You made my birthday extra special by planting Kadambavasini, and that’s how you continue to inspire not just me but so many others. I will carry this forward by respecting and caring for our Mother Nature. LOVE YOU, MAMMUUU ❤️ — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 29, 2026

This post reads, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Naga Mamuuu @NagaBabuOffl. You have brought so much joy into my life. You made my birthday extra special by planting Kadambavasini, and that’s how you continue to inspire not just me but so many others. I will carry this forward by respecting and caring for our Mother Nature. LOVE YOU, MAMMUUU”.

Along with dropping heartfelt birthday wishes, Tej also dropped a few cute pics with his dear Nag Mamu and delighted the mega fans.

Happy Birthday Naga Babu garu…