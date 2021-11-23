HBD Naga Chaitanya: The First Look Poster Of 'Thank You' Movie Is Out

Today is definitely a big treat for all the fans of the Akkineni family. As the young actor, Chaitanya Akkineni is celebrating his 35th birthday today, he is receiving lovely wishes from all corners of Tollywood and from his fans too. Even the makers of these upcoming movies also treated his fans by dropping exciting updates on social media. We have already witnessed the awesome and lively teaser of the Bangarraju movie and now it's time to watch out for the teaser of Thank You movie.

Naga Chaitanya and director Vikram K Kumar shared the teaser on their social media pages… Take a look!

Chaitanya retweeted the teaser of Thank You movie from the maker's official Twitter page and treated all his fans… Going with the video, Chaitanya is seen wearing formals and is all happy and sported in spectacles. He is seen enjoying the merry horse ride waving his hand and is in all smiles.

Well, Chaitanya Akkineni shared the two new posters of his movies and thanked his fans on this special occasion…

Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie pic.twitter.com/xcEmlkJmH8 — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) November 23, 2021

The first one is the 'Thank You' movie poster while the second one is the 'Bangarraju' movie poster. In both posters, he is seen all in smiles and lively! Both movies are different to each other as the first one is based on a village story while the second one is the urban love story.

Thank You movie is being directed by K Vikram Kumar of Manam fame and has Raashii Khanna as the lead actress. It also has glam dolls Avika Gor and Malavika Nair in other important roles. This movie is being bankrolled by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. SS Thaman is all set to treat all the music buffs with his melodious tunes while PC Sriram is handling the cinematography section and Naveen Nooli is the editor of this movie.

Off late, the makers of the Bangarraju movie also released the teaser of Chaitanya's character from this movie and showcased him in a total lively village boy avatar. He is seen mimicking his father Nagarjuna's style wearing his antique 'Puligoru' chain, colourful shirt and black beaded bracelet.

Happy Birthday Naga Chaitanya… Have a great day and enjoy to the core!!!