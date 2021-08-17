HBD Nidhhi Agerwal: Here Is The First Look Poster Of 'Panchami' From Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Tollywood's young actress Nidhhi Agerwal who is all in the peak stage of her career is celebrating her 28th birthday today and turned a year elder! With her first movie 'Uppena' itself, she owned a great success and thus, she is now the busiest actress of Tollywood. She bagged a golden chance to work with Power Star Pawan Kalyan and is part of director Krish's prestigious project Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Off late, the makers of this most-awaited movie have dropped the first look poster of Nidhhi on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of this glam doll.



Director Krish shared the first look poster of Nidhhi Aggarwal and introduced her as 'Panchami' along with wishing her on this special day. Take a look!

In this poster, Nidhhi is introduced as 'Panchami' and looked elegant and beautiful sporting in a green pattu saree. She looked stunning in a traditional dance pose and the poster was also worth watching with all regal aura!

Krish wished Nidhhi jotting down, "Beauty as ELEGANT & RADIANT as the Moon… We wish our gorgeous #PANCHAMI @AgerwalNidhhi a very Happy Birthday! - Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu".

Even Pawan Kalyan's terrific action sequence from the earlier released motion poster made us go aww. With this new poster, Krish raised the expectations on the movie and made the audience await for the release!

According to the sources, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story which makes Pawan essay the role of a mythological hero. Even the caption of the flick, 'The Legendary Heroic Outlaw' is also capturing the pulse of the movie buffs. Hari Hara Veera Mallu movie is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. This flick is being made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada to give it a Pan Indian appeal. MM Keeravani will handle the music department.