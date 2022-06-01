HBD Nikhil Siddhartha: Here Is The New Poster From ‘18 Pages’

Tollywood's young actor Nikhil Siddhartha turned a year older today and is celebrating his 37th birthday. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Karthikeya 2 have dropped the first look motion poster and unveiled the theme of the movie. It has Anupama and Srinivasa Rao in the prominent roles and they were also seen in the first look poster. Off late, even the makers of 18 Pages also unveiled a new poster and wished him on this special day…

Makers shared the new poster of his 18 Pages movies on their Twitter page and treated all the fans of Nikhil… Take a look!

They also wished Nikhil jotting down, "Here's wishing the extremely talented actor @actor_Nikhil a very happy birthday, wishing you a blockbuster year ahead! #18Pages #HappyBirthdayNikhil".

The poster is all interesting as Nikhil is seen leaning on the ground watching something on his mobile and his legs are seen placed on a social media screen! He looked stylish sporting in a tee and casual pants.

Speaking about the movie, 18 Pages is going to be directed by Palanati Surya Pratap and is bankrolled by Sukumar and Allu Aravind under the GA2 Pictures and Sukumar Writings banners. Anupama is essaying the role of Nandini while Nikhil will be seen as Siddhu. This film has Anupama Parameswaran as the lead actress. Being a romantic comedy movie, the release date of this movie will be announced soon!

He and Anupama are also part of the Karthikeya 2 movie which is being helmed by Chandoo Mondeti. It is the sequel of the blackbuster movie with the same name!

Happy Birthday Nikhil…