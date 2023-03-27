HBD Ram Charan: Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Film Stars Wish This 'Game Changer'
- Tollywood’s ace actor Ram Charan Tej is celebrating his 38th birthday today!
- Junior NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sai Dharam Tej and a few other actors wished him on this special day
Mega Power Star Ram Charan now holds global attention with the prestigious Oscars 2023 award… His RRR movie is still rocking at the ticket windows globally even after one year of its release. Today being this 'Game Changer' birthday, he turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday. On this special occasion, his bestie and RRR lead actor Junior NTR, his dearest cousins Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej along with a few other Tollywood stars wished him through social media and showered their love on him…
We collated the special birthday wishes of Ram Charan for our readers… Take a look!
He shared the sketch poster of Ram Charan from his next and wished him by jotting down, "The Man with a Golden heart. Happiest birthday to you dearest (Mega power star/ Global star) @alwaysramcharan Sir. Keep shining and inspiring others with your work and kindness sir".
Manoj shared a beautiful pic and showcased how he and his sister Lakshmi celebrated Charan's birthday and wrote, "Wishing my sweetest brother and our very own #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan a super duper happy birthday! Really Proud of you Mithrama. Wishing you many more amazing years ahead.. Lots of love. #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan".
Sai Dharam Tej
Charan and Tej hold close bonding being cousins and on this special occasion our dear Supreme hero wished his lovely brother jotting down, "Many more happy returns of the day Charan @AlwaysRamCharan. Amazed at your phenomenal growth as an actor & human over the years. May you keep winning millions of hearts with your work and dedication that's truly inspiring. Wishing you a year as wonderful as you are. Loads of love laughter health and success to you #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan".
Varun Tej Konidela
Even Varun also wished Charan with a sweet post… "Wish you a very happy birthday anna. I constantly learn and get inspired by you! I'm so lucky to have you as my elder brother! And boys the game has just begun! Make way for the #Gamechanger @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan".
This latest sensation of Tollywood also wished Charan by jotting down, "Wishing The 'Global Star' & Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan sir a very happy birthday on behalf of #Sreeleela fans. All the Best for #GameChanger #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan @SreeLeela_1".
His tweet reads, "Many more happy returns of the day to @AlwaysRamCharan garu. Your incredible talent and hard work have earned you fans all over the world. May your star continue to shine bright and may this year be filled with even more success and achievements #GlobalStarRamCharan #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDRamCharan".
Happy Birthday Ram Charan…