HBD Ram Charan: Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR, Sai Dharam Tej And A Few Film Stars Wish This 'Game Changer'

Mega Power Star Ram Charan now holds global attention with the prestigious Oscars 2023 award… His RRR movie is still rocking at the ticket windows globally even after one year of its release. Today being this 'Game Changer' birthday, he turned a year older and is celebrating his 38th birthday. On this special occasion, his bestie and RRR lead actor Junior NTR, his dearest cousins Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej along with a few other Tollywood stars wished him through social media and showered their love on him…



We collated the special birthday wishes of Ram Charan for our readers… Take a look!

Buchi Babu Sana





The Man with a Golden heart💗



Happiest birthday to you dearest (Mega power star/ Global star) @alwaysramcharan sir❤️🤗



Keep shining and inspiring others with your work and kindness sir🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0XSEFiS23p — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) March 27, 2023





He shared the sketch poster of Ram Charan from his next and wished him by jotting down, "The Man with a Golden heart. Happiest birthday to you dearest (Mega power star/ Global star) @alwaysramcharan Sir. Keep shining and inspiring others with your work and kindness sir".



Mahesh Babu





Happy birthday, @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you yet another incredible year ahead!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2023





Manchu Manoj





Wishing my sweetest brother and our very own #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan a super duper happy birthday! 🎉

Really Proud of you Mithrama ❤️🤗

Wishing you many more amazing years ahead.. Lots of love. ❤️#HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/GZLBooJo9H — Manoj Manchu🙏🏻❤️ (@HeroManoj1) March 27, 2023





Manoj shared a beautiful pic and showcased how he and his sister Lakshmi celebrated Charan's birthday and wrote, "Wishing my sweetest brother and our very own #GlobalStar @AlwaysRamCharan a super duper happy birthday! Really Proud of you Mithrama. Wishing you many more amazing years ahead.. Lots of love. #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan".



Sukumar Writings





Wishing the GLOBAL STAR @AlwaysRamCharan a very Happy birthday 💥💥



Director @BuchiBabuSana and our producers met & wished him on his Birthday ❤️@vriddhicinemas @MythriOfficial #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/HRKU3lMMq4 — Sukumar Writings (@SukumarWritings) March 27, 2023





Rashmika Mandanna





Happiest birthday to you sir.. I wish you good health and happiness always🌻🤗 @AlwaysRamCharan pic.twitter.com/0sw5UWKmNn — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) March 27, 2023





Sai Dharam Tej





Many more happy returns of the day Charan @AlwaysRamCharan 🤗😘❤️



Amazed at your phenomenal growth as an actor & human over the years.

May you keep winning millions of hearts with your work and dedication that's truly inspiring.

Wishing you a year as wonderful as you are.

Loads… pic.twitter.com/aDY3CGSq0n — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 27, 2023





Charan and Tej hold close bonding being cousins and on this special occasion our dear Supreme hero wished his lovely brother jotting down, "Many more happy returns of the day Charan @AlwaysRamCharan. Amazed at your phenomenal growth as an actor & human over the years. May you keep winning millions of hearts with your work and dedication that's truly inspiring. Wishing you a year as wonderful as you are. Loads of love laughter health and success to you #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan".



Mythi Movie Makers





Wishing the GLOBAL STAR @AlwaysRamCharan a very Happy Birthday 💥💥



Director @BuchiBabuSana and our producers met & wished him on his Birthday ❤️@vriddhicinemas @SukumarWritings #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/0iLo9858uo — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 27, 2023





Varun Tej Konidela





Wish you a very happy birthday anna.

I constantly learn and get inspired by you!

I'm so lucky to have you as my elder brother!♥️



And boys the game has just begun!

Make way for the #Gamechanger🔥@AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan pic.twitter.com/NCwtC4SZw6 — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) March 27, 2023





Even Varun also wished Charan with a sweet post… "Wish you a very happy birthday anna. I constantly learn and get inspired by you! I'm so lucky to have you as my elder brother! And boys the game has just begun! Make way for the #Gamechanger @AlwaysRamCharan #HBDRamCharan".



Rana Daggubati





Happiest birthday to you GameChanger 😘😘🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/DPWAqMkZ7A — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) March 27, 2023





This latest sensation of Tollywood also wished Charan by jotting down, "Wishing The 'Global Star' & Mega Power Star @AlwaysRamCharan sir a very happy birthday on behalf of #Sreeleela fans. All the Best for #GameChanger #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan @SreeLeela_1".



TG Vishwa Prasad





Many more happy returns of the day to@AlwaysRamCharan garu

Your incredible talent and hard work have earned you fans all over the world. May your star continue to shine bright and may this year be filled with even more success and achievements#GlobalStarRamCharan… pic.twitter.com/vo3pwamEU7 — Vishwa Prasad (@vishwaprasadtg) March 27, 2023





His tweet reads, "Many more happy returns of the day to @AlwaysRamCharan garu. Your incredible talent and hard work have earned you fans all over the world. May your star continue to shine bright and may this year be filled with even more success and achievements #GlobalStarRamCharan #HappyBirthdayRamCharan #HBDRamCharan".



Venky Kudumula





Wishing Global Star @alwaysRamCharan Garu, a very happy birthday 🤗❤️

What an apt title sir !#GameChanger #HappyBirthdayRamCharan https://t.co/uYzTRZC8a6 — Venky Kudumula (@VenkyKudumula) March 27, 2023





UV Concepts





Happy Birthday 🎉 to the Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan who's powered up and became a Global Star 🌟



Have a RRRocking year ahead!#HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/ioKkKkf5oy — UVConcepts (@UVConcepts_) March 27, 2023





RRR Team





Wishing our RAM, @alwaysramcharan a very Happy Birthday 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Best wishes to all your future endeavours ❤️❤️❤️#HBDGlobalStarRamCharan pic.twitter.com/Iu19M36Z7X — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 26, 2023





They wished their dear Ram with this beautiful poster…



Junior NTR





Happy Birthday my brother @AlwaysRamCharan. Have a blast !! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2023





Happy Birthday Ram Charan…