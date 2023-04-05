HBD Rashmika Mandanna: She Is Introduced As A NRI From 'VNR Trio' Movie

It is all known that the Bheeshma movie trio Venky Kudumula, Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are teaming up for another entertainer. This untitled movie is launched officially on the occasion of the Ugadi festival last month. Today being Rashmika Mandanna's 27th birthday, the makers surprised all her fans by unveiling her first look poster on social media.



Even the director Venky Kudumula also shared the first look poster of Rashmika from the movie and also wished her on this special occasion… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "Wishing my "only" heroine a very Happy Birthday ! @iamRashmika #HappyBirthdayRashmika #VNRTrio".

Rashmika looked cool in this poster with the backdrop of Europe locale! She is introduced as a NRI in this poster and owned a glamorous attire!

Even the makers also shared the same poster and wished her by jotting down, "The team of #VNRTrio wishes @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday. May you always be smiling and spread happiness @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula @gvprakash".

The movie is tentatively titled 'VNR TRIO' and is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Young music director GV Prakash will score the tunes for this entertainer.