HBD Ravi Teja: Birthday Special Glimpse From 'Ravanasura' Is Unveiled On This Occasion

Tollywood's mass maharaja Ravi Teja turned a year older and is celebrating his 55th birthday today. On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars. Well, he is in the best phase of his career and thus holding a couple of interesting movies in his kitty. Even the makers of his next movie Ravanasura also surprised all his fans by sharing a new motion poster from the action drama.

Even Ravi Teja also shared the new motion poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

#Ravanasura - The Glimpse 😎https://t.co/H9cmkPW2lU This is going to be a special one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QQH4zGZE87 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 26, 2023

Along with sharing the glimpse, he also wrote, "#Ravanasura - The Glimpse https://youtu.be/wiagdb8x91k This is going to be a special one".

Going with the glimpse, it showcases Ravi Teja in two shades, one as an advocate and other is under wraps. On the other hand, the serial killings in the city also raise the expectations on the movie.

Director Sudheer also shared the same glimpse and wished him by jotting down, "DEEP DOWN INSIDE,

WE ALL HAVE A VILLAIN

WAITING TO BE UNLEASHED.

#Ravanasura https://youtu.be/wiagdb8x91k #HappyBirthdayRaviTeja".

Ravanasura movie is helmed by young filmmaker Sudheer Varma and is bankrolled by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Well, Sushant will be seen as Ram role while Ravi Teja will be seen as Ravanasura. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie. It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!

Ravi Teja is also part of Tiger Nageswara Rao movie and it is being directed by Vamsee and it will be bankrolled by Abhishek Agarwal under his home banner Abhishek Arts banner in association with Tej Narayan. GV Prakash will tune the songs and R Madhie will handle the cinematography field. Speaking about Tiger Nageswara Rao, he was a notorious thief in the 1970s. He is called as 'Tiger' as he escaped from the Chennai Prison with his amazing plan and awestruck the Police officers.

Even Chiranjeevi and a few other actors wished Ravi Teja on this special day through social media… Take a look!

Chiranjeevi

He shared a pic from Waltair Veerayya movie and wrote, "నా తమ్ముడు రవితేజ @RaviTeja_offl కి జన్మదిన శుభాకాంక్షలు. హాయిగా ఎప్పుడు నవ్వుతూ, నవ్విస్తూ, నిండు నూరేళ్లు సంతోషంగా ఉండేలా దీవించమని ఆ భగవంతుణ్ణి కోరుకుంటున్నాను."

Teja Sajja

Wishing my dearest Gurugaru a fantastic year & may you continue the RAMpage at the BO Happy happy birthday @RaviTeja_offl garu 🧡#HappyBirthdayRaviTeja garu pic.twitter.com/nOjwFwjvSJ — Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) January 26, 2023

He shared the CDP of Ravi Teja and wrote, "Wishing my dearest Gurugaru a fantastic year & may you continue the RAMpage at the BO Happy happy birthday @RaviTeja_offl garu #HappyBirthdayRaviTeja garu".

Mythri Movie Makers

They also shared the same pic and wrote, "Wishing our VIKRAM SAGAR ACP aka MASS MAHARAJA @RaviTeja_offl a very Happy Birthday. May the MEGA MASS BLOCKBUSTER spree continue".

Happy Birthday Ravi Teja…