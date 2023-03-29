HBD Viskwak Sen: Mass Ka Das Is All Set To Showcase His Grey Side In His 11th Movie…

Tollywood's young actor Vishwak Sen is celebrating his 28th birthday today and turned a year older. He already bagged the blockbuster with Das Ka Dhamki this year and is in the best phase of his career. He recently announced his 10th movie and teamed up with young filmmaker Ravi Teja Mullapudi. Treating the fans on his birthday, this young actor announced his 11th movie too and shared the promo on social media. This time he is joining hands with talented director Krishna Chaitanya for an intense plot.



Vishwak Sen shared the announcement promo of his 11th movie on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Ichipadedham In a world that defies Social Norms, There's no black & white! Only Grey @thisisysr #KrishnaChaitanya @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @Venkatupputuri #Innamuri88 @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas #SrikaraStudios".

Even the producer Naga Vamsi also shared the promo and wished his lead actor on this special occasion… "In a world that defies Social Norms, There's no black & white! Only Grey. Presenting our Mass Ka Das @VishwakSenActor in a never before seen Mass Grey Shade in #VS11 https://youtu.be/L30b8LF7rhw #HBDVishwakSen. A @thisisysr Musical Written & Directed by #KrishnaChaitanya".

Going with the announcement motion poster, it seems like a few trucks are carrying grey material to the seaport where ships are seen waiting! According to the sources, the plot deals with unemployment… As Vishwak will struggle for his existence, he picks the wrong side to earn money. So, we need to wait and watch to know why Vishwak turns ruthless in the evil world. Till now, we have seen in him as a lover boy and in action roles. Now, he will have the shades of a baddie too. The story will revolve around the Rajahmundry area and Vishwak will transform completely for this role.

This movie is tentatively titled VS 11 and it is being directed by Krishna Chaitanya. This action entertainer will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner in association with Soujanya's Fortune Four Cinemas. Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the tunes and the shooting will commence soon!

Happy Birthday Vishwak Sen…