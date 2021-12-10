"He will be the winner," says Sohel

The season 5 of Bigg Boss which is being hosted by King Nagarjuna is all set to come to an end next week. Sreerama Chandra has already become the first finalist in the Bigg Boss house.

5 contestants including Sunny, Maanas, Kajal, Shannu, and Siri are in the nominations this week and one of them will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house whereas the remaining 4 will go to the finals.

On the other hand, Sohel Syed who is one of the finalists of Bigg Boss season 4 saying that he doesn't want to see one housemate and get hatred from the fans of other housemates.

He said that he sees himself in Sunny and Sunny will definitely become the winner this season. He claimed that Sunny will enter the Bigg Boss finale along with his friends Maanas and Kajal. However, Sohel immediately removed that post.

"If I support someone, the fans of other housemates are scolding me. I am just starting my movie career and I don't want any hatred," said Sohel revealing why he is unable to extend his support.

He said that he also feel that Kajal and Siri are in the danger zone and one of them will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week. He also predicted that either Sunny or Sreeram will win this season.