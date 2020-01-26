Top
Hebah Patel turns a singer

Highlights

Pretty actress Hebah Patel has donned a new avatar. The actress has turned playback singer for a web-series being produced by director Krish.

In fact, she is playing the role of a singer in this untitled series. The series is being directed by Ajay Bhuyan, who had earlier directed Naga Chaitanya's 'Dhada' and Amazon Original 'Gangstars.'

The series also features Navdeep, Chandni Chowdary and Bindu Madhavi in key roles.

Actually, heroines crooning songs is not a new trend. They have tried their hand whenever they got an opportunity. Glam divas like Rashi Khanna, Nithya Menon and Colors Swathi have already sung songs and now Hebah joins the bandwagon of actors-turned-singers in T-town.

On the movies front, Hebah will next be seen in Nithiin-Rashmika's 'Bheeshma' and Raj Tarun's 'Orey Bujjigaa.'

