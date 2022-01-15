Helming camera, Chiranjeevi records family's Sankranti celebrations

Hyderabad: For Megastar Chiranjeevi, this year's Sankranti festivities are all about bonding with the family and spending quality time together. The extended family of Chiranjeevi gathered for celebrations here on Friday, complete with the traditional 'Bhogi' bonfire.

The Megastar conveyed his Sankranti wishes by posting a video that tastefully documents the Sankranti celebrations that had his brothers, sisters, children, nephews, nieces and grandchildren wishing Chiranjeevi as he pans the camera from person to person.

The roving camera, helmed by Chiranjeevi, catches his son Ram Charan, daughter-in-law Upasana, daughters, wife, brother-in-law Allu Aravind, the Megastar's mother, brother Nagababu, and nephews Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej. Chiranjeevi posted the video on social media and it is garnering an unending stream of views.



