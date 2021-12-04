Here is the first finalist of Bigg Boss 5

Season 5 of Telugu biggest reality show Bigg Boss is all set to come to an end in a couple of weeks. Only 7 contestants are in the Bigg Boss house as of now.

Bigg Boss has given the ticket to finale task to the housemates Kajal, Shanmukh and Priyanka got out of the race in the first round followed by Sunny and Siri in the second round. Maanas and Sreeram won the final task where they have to break some frames with the weight given to them. Sreeram won the task of becoming the first housemate of Bigg Boss season 5 to get into the finale. During the tasks, as Sreeram got hurt, Sunny and Shannu played two tasks on behalf of him.

However, Sreeram became the first finalist of Bigg Boss season 5. On the other hand, Kajal, Priyanka, Siri, and Maanas are in the nominations this week and we have to wait and see who will get evicted from the Bigg Boss house this week.