Here Is The First Peek Combo Of Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej From The ‘Bro: The Avatar’

It is all known that Tollywood’s ace actors Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are all set to share the screen space for Samuthirakani’s ‘Bro: The Avatar’ movie which is the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham movie. Already the shooting has begun and the first look posters of both lead actors are unveiled. Off late, the makers dropped the first peek combo poster of the lead actors and created noise on social media.



Along with the makers, even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the first peek poster and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, “With my Ever Driving Force On-screen & Off-screen @PawanKalyan Mama. Here's #BROTheDuo Poster that had my heart and will have yours now.”

Both the mega heroes looked terrific on the poster… Pawan is seen in a classy appeal while Tej aka Mark looked modish with a tee and white jacket! The backdrop of the black bullet also made the poster worth watching!

Going with the Vinodhaya Sitham plot, it showcases how the lead actor Thambi Ramaiah aka Parasuram dies in an accident but 'Time' gives him the chance of reliving his life for three months. So, we need to wait and watch to know about the changes made in the Telugu script.

This Samuthirakani’s directorial is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under his home banner People Media Factory in collaboration with Zee Studios. As per sources, Ketika Sharma is essaying the lead actress role and dialogues are penned by ace filmmaker Trivikram.

Bro movie will hit the theatres on 28th July, 2023…