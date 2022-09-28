Here Is The Intense Peek Of Aadi Sai Kumar’s CSI Sanatan Movie

Tollywood's young actor Aadi Sai Kumar is all in the best phase of his career. He is having 4-5 interesting movies in his kitty and a couple of them are ready to hit the big screens soon. Off late, the makers of his upcoming movie 'CSI Sanatan' dropped the 'Intense Peek' promo and raised the expectations on the movie.



Aadi Sai Kumar also shared the intense peek promo and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the promo, he also wrote, "Here is an Intense Peek of What is C.S.I #CSISanatan & Team in Action https://youtu.be/B_RgnfAVOOM @Aadipudipeddi @misha_narang @ajaysrinivasofc @nandini.rai @chagantiproductions @dev_director @vasanthi__krishnan @i.ali.reza @tarakponnappa @ganganamoni_shekar @aneesh.music @gskmedia_pr @adityamusicindia".

The promo starts off with someone asking who is Sanatan and the person doles out that CSI is the Crime Scene Investigation team which finds and investigates the evidence that are found in the crime scene. Sanatan leads the CSI team and is a pro in collecting the pieces of evidence.

This movie has Nandini Rai and Misha Narang in the lead actress roles while Ali Reza, Bhupal and Tarak will be seen in other prominent roles.

CSI Sanatan movie is directed by Sivashankar Dev and is produced by the Chaganti Productions banner.

Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies… He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka, Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 and Tees Maar Khan movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies! He is also part of the Top Gear movie.

Crazy Fellow movie is directed by Phani Krishna Siriki and is produced by K K Radha Mohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner. This movie will hit the theatres on 14th October, 2022!