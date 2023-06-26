Here is the theatrical trailer update of ‘Rangabali’

Naga Shaurya’s “Rangabali,” written and directed by debutant Pawan Basamsetti will be hitting the silver screens on July 7, 2023. The already released teaser and songs have obtained a good response, and now the makers have dropped the biggest update as the release date is fast approaching. Accordingly, the theatrical trailer of the film will be unveiled on June 27th at 04:05 PM. The makers unleashed a colorful poster to convey the same. If the trailer too clicks, the movie might open well at the ticket windows. Yukti Thareja is playing the female lead.



Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, Satya, Sapthagiri, and Shine Tom Chacko are playing other vital roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri is bankrolling Rangabali under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas LLP. Pawan CH is composing the tunes.