Here is what Pooja Hegde does to maintain her physique

Pooja Hegde reveals her fitness secret
Pooja Hegde reveals her fitness secret 

More than anything, fitness is the first important thing for any heroine. All the actresses try to gain size zero and spend hours in the gym working out.

Heroines also work hard to keep their body in a perfect shape. But star beauty Pooja Hegde is saying that she is not someone who spends the entire day in the gym. But when asked how she is maintaining her fitness the actress stated that even if we have the time to go to the gym or not, she will do pilates sessions daily. She said that she mostly likes to do yoga and pilates to keep for physique in a perfect shape. Pooja is currently busy with his with her upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' starring Prabhas.

The actress also has a bunch of pan-indian movies in her pipeline including Megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya', Vijay's 'Beast', Mahesh Babu-Trivikram's #SSMB28.

