Heroine locked for Prabhas' 'AdiPurush'

Young Rebel Star Prabhas who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie 'Radhe Shyam' under the direction of 'Jil' fame Radhakrishna is all set to team up with Bollywood director Om Raut for his next film.

Om Raut who recently scored a superhit with Ajay Devgan starrer 'Tanhaji' movie is now busy with the shooting of this film titled as 'AdiPurush'. The shooting of the film is underway in Mumbai. From the past few days, we have been hearing rumours that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is on board to play the role of Lakshmana in the film. Rumours are coming out that Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh is on board to play the female lead in this mythological movie. The official announcement regarding the same is still awaited.

T series and Retrophiles Productions are bankrolling this project. Saif Ali Khan is going to play the antagonist role in this movie which is going to get released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.