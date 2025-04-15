‘Hey Priyatama’ from ‘Ugly Story’ brings a refreshing vibe

The upcoming film Ugly Story, featuring Nandu and Avika Gor in the lead roles, has unveiled its latest romantic track titled “Hey Priyatama” — and it’s already winning hearts. This soul-stirring melody is composed by the talented Shravan Bharadwaj, who brings a refreshing musical vibe to the track that instantly connects with listeners.

Adding emotional depth to the song is singer Kaala Bhairava, whose unique vocal texture and expressive rendition elevate the composition to a new level. The lyrics, penned by Bhaskarabhatla, are simple yet rich in emotion, focusing on the endearing word “Priyatama” to portray a heartfelt expression of love. The blend of melody, vocals, and lyrics creates a warm romantic atmosphere that especially resonates with today’s youth and those experiencing the magic of love.

“Hey Priyatama” stands out as a repeat-worthy romantic number that tugs at the heartstrings and is sure to be a go-to track for music lovers.

Ugly Story also stars Shivaji Raja, Raviteja Mahadasyam, and Prajna Nayan in key roles, bringing a strong supporting cast to the table. The film is being produced by J.S. Subhashini and Konda Lakshman under the Riya Jiya Productions banner. Directed and written by Pranav Swaroop, the film is creating buzz not only for its promising cast and narrative but also for its emotionally engaging music. With this latest song, the makers have set the tone for a film filled with romance and heartfelt moments.