‘Hidimbha’ collections: Film bagged Rs 3.36 Cr in two days

Young actor Ashwin Babu’s action thriller “Hidimbha” is now out in theatres. The film is directed by Aneel Kanneganti is produced by Gangapatnam...
“Hidimbha” was lauded for its unique backdrop. Now the makers took to social media and announced that the film collected a gross of 3.36 crores gross in two days. We need to see how much the film will rake in this weekend. The film is set in two different timelines. Ashwin Babu played a cop, while Nandita Sweta played the female lead. Makarand Deshpande and Shiju played other vital roles. Badisa composed the soundtracks.
