High anticipation builds for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ as advance sales surge in the USA

With the release of the PAN-Indian film Kalki 2898 AD drawing near, excitement is reaching fever pitch among fans worldwide. Starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, known for his visionary storytelling, the film promises to blend mythological themes with cutting-edge sci-fi elements.

Advance sales for Kalki have already opened in the USA, revealing an unprecedented demand. Despite the absence of a trailer, early bookings have skyrocketed past $300,000, underscoring Prabhas's immense popularity across borders. Industry experts predict that the film's premiere earnings alone could exceed $2 million, a testament to its global appeal.

The star-studded cast includes Amitabh Bachchan portraying Ashwatthama, adding a legendary presence to the ensemble. Deepika Padukone leads the female roles, supported by a cameo from Kamal Haasan and featuring Disha Patani in a pivotal role.

Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and featuring music by Santosh Narayanan, Kalki 2898 AD is set to release in theaters on June 27th, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema's grand narrative ventures.

The much-anticipated trailer for Kalki is scheduled to drop on June 10th, promising to further amplify the frenzy surrounding this epic cinematic experience. As fans eagerly await its release, expectations are soaring for Kalki 2898 AD to make a monumental impact at the box office and beyond.