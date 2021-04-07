Hollywood technicians on board for 'Liger'

Tollywood: Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy focusing on his upcoming project 'Liger' under the direction of Puri Jagannath. The makers have recently resumed the shooting of the movie.

Touted to be a pan Indian project, Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey is playing the female lead in this movie and is all set to mark her Tollywood debut with this film. According to the latest buzz, Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and his team are now on board for this movie and are going to work on the action sequences in the film. Andy Long and team have previously worked for several movies of Jackie Chan and other Hollywood heroes. Now, he's going to choreograph some high-octane action sequences in the film.

Ramyakrishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande, etc are playing crucial roles in this movie. Mani Sharma and Tanishk Bagchi are composing tunes for this romantic sports action drama.