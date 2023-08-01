Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Huge demand for ‘Businessman’ re-release FDFS tickets
Following the humongous response for Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh’s “Pokiri” re-release, all eyes are on the re-release of the star actor-director duo’s “Businessman.
Following the humongous response for Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh’s “Pokiri” re-release, all eyes are on the re-release of the star actor-director duo’s “Businessman.” Released in 2012, this intense gangster drama ended up as a huge blockbuster at the box office. “Businessman” had attained a cult status upon its theatrical release. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in key roles, the film was bankrolled by RR Venkat. Thaman’s chartbuster soundtrack was one of the main highlights of this movie, apart from Mahesh Babu’s fiery performance.
Now, “Businessman” is gearing up for its re-release in 4K resolution on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh’s birthday. The craze to grab the film’s first-day first-show tickets is such that within just an hour of opening the bookings, the FDFS tickets have been sold out for the 7:30 am show at Vizag’s Sangam and Sarath theaters.