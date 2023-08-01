Huge demand for ‘Businessman’ re-release FDFS tickets

Following the humongous response for Mahesh Babu and Puri Jagannadh’s “Pokiri” re-release, all eyes are on the re-release of the star actor-director duo’s “Businessman.” Released in 2012, this intense gangster drama ended up as a huge blockbuster at the box office. “Businessman” had attained a cult status upon its theatrical release. Also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in key roles, the film was bankrolled by RR Venkat. Thaman’s chartbuster soundtrack was one of the main highlights of this movie, apart from Mahesh Babu’s fiery performance.

Now, “Businessman” is gearing up for its re-release in 4K resolution on August 9, on the occasion of Mahesh’s birthday. The craze to grab the film’s first-day first-show tickets is such that within just an hour of opening the bookings, the FDFS tickets have been sold out for the 7:30 am show at Vizag’s Sangam and Sarath theaters.