Hyderabad: Chiranjeevi starts filming for ‘Vishwambhara’ in a massive set

Megastar Chiranjeevi has thrilled fans and movie enthusiasts with the title teaser of his highly anticipated magnum opus, Vishwambhara, which has garnered attention for its exceptional technical standards. The VFX work in the teaser has been praised for its global cinematic quality. To bring this colossal project to life, the team has constructed 13 massive sets, where a significant portion of the movie will be filmed.

While the shoot commenced in late November, Chiranjeevi made his grand entry into the world of Vishwambhara today. The megastar joined the ongoing shoot at a large set in Hyderabad. The released creative from the team captures Chiranjeevi stepping into the world of Vishwambhara, showcasing a captivating and imaginative scene.

Directed by Vassishta, known for Bimbisara, the mega fantasy adventure is produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under UV Creations. With a high budget, this film is expected to be Chiranjeevi's most expensive project to date.

MM Keeravani is composing the music, and Chota K Naidu serves as the cinematographer. AS Prakash is the production designer, and Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and Santhosh Kamireddy are the editors. Sri Siva Shakthi Datta and Chandrabose contribute as lyricists, while Srinivas Gavireddy, Ganta Sridhar, Nimmagadda Srikanth, and Mayukh Adithya are the script associates.

The makers have announced the movie's release date for Sankranthi in 2025, on January 10th. The film is expected to be a landmark in Chiranjeevi's illustrious career.