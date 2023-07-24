Hyderabad: Dhoni’s debut production ‘LGM’ to kick-start promotions

Renowned Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, who recently ventured into movie production, has produced his maiden project titled “LGM (Let’s Get Married).” The film stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana as the lead pair, with Nadiya playing a significant role in this Ramesh Thamilamani directorial. Excitement is building as the Tamil movie is set to release in Telugu as well.





The “LGM” team is arriving in Hyderabad today for a press meet, creating anticipation among fans and media. Many are eager to see Dhoni during the event, but it remains unclear whether he will attend or not. An official announcement from the makers is awaited.





The promotional content for the movie has successfully generated a decent buzz, and Ramesh Thamilamani’s role as the music director adds further intrigue to the project. The film also features acclaimed actors like Yogi Babu and Mirchi Vijay in significant roles.



