Hyderabad: Nidhi Agarwal launches ‘The Elite Hotel’ at Old Hafeezpet

Tollywood heroine Nidhi Agarwal inaugurates “The Elite Hotel” at Old Hafeezpet, Gachibowli Road in Hyderabad. Manchiryala MLA Diwakar Rao, famous directors Sampath Nandi and Karthik Dandu were the chief guests for the opening ceremony of this hotel managed by B Srinivas Reddy, Ramakrishna Reddy T, Jagadeeswar Reddy V and Vishnuvardhan Reddy.

Speaking on this occasion, Nidhi Agarwal said, “The hotel is very nice to look at. The food is also very tasty. From now on I will always prefer this hotel when I come to Hyderabad. My best wishes to the management.”

Manchiryal MLA Diwakar Rao said, “I came to this program because the owners of The Elite Hotel are very desirable people. I wish this hotel a good success and express my heartfelt best wishes to the hotel management''.

“Virupaksha” Director Karthik Dandu said, “The Elite Hotel'' has been opened in the prime location of Hyderabad. The rooms in the hotel are very good. Food is also very authentic and tasty. Wishing the success of this hotel, my best wishes to “The Elite Hotel'' he said.

The Executives of “The Elite Hotel'' said “Thank you to all the guests who came to our grand opening of “The Elite Hotel''. We started this hotel with a good vision. We are planning to open fifteen more hotels in different areas in the next five years. This is our first hotel. We started with 72 rooms. We offer many delicious dishes. Any corporate guest coming to Hyderabad will find our hotel very comfortable in every way.”