In a development that has set Tollywood abuzz, acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and superstar Mahesh Babu have joined forces for an exciting new venture tentatively titled "SSMB 29."

Fresh off the massive success of "RRR," the dynamic duo's collaboration has sent waves of excitement through the industry and fans alike. With both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu being stalwarts in their own right, the prospect of their partnership has generated immense anticipation.

The latest news comes as Mahesh Babu, SS Rajamouli, and producer KL Narayana were spotted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport upon their return from Dubai. This sighting has sparked speculation among enthusiasts, fueling excitement about the nature of their trip and its connection to the upcoming project.

Sources suggest that the purpose of their visit to Dubai was to kickstart preliminary work on "SSMB 29." While details remain scarce, insiders hint at the possibility of an imminent release of a prelude or teaser, further stoking anticipation among eager fans.

The collaboration between SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu holds significant promise, given their track record of delivering blockbuster hits individually. Their coming together for "SSMB 29" has raised expectations sky-high, with fans eagerly awaiting updates from the makers.

As the project progresses through its pre-production phase, speculations abound regarding the storyline, genre, and cast. With both Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu known for their penchant for delivering high-quality entertainment, "SSMB 29" is poised to be a game-changer in the Telugu film industry.

As anticipation mounts and excitement reaches fever pitch, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the makers, hoping for a glimpse into what promises to be a cinematic extravaganza like no other.







