  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set, says Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia
x

Tamannaah Bhatia

Highlights

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year. She says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set. The actress is shooting for 'F3' in the south, then she has 'Dost Yaar' in Bollywood and is shooting for 'MasterChef' Telugu. She also has 'Plan A Plan B' in Hindi and 'Gurthunda Seethakalam' down south.

Tamannaah said: "I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set and getting on another immediately after. It is hectic to transport yourself mentally from one place to another because the characters and their environment are different.

She added: "But that's where the homework comes in. The process of understanding the script and the role before going on floors is what makes the switching relatively easy."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X