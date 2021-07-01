"I hate smoking", says Rashmika

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the talented actors in the South film industry. Very soon, the actress will be testing her luck in Bollywood as well. Interestingly, she held an interaction session on Twitter. During the session, she answered many questions.

When a fan asked if Rashmika smokes, she revealed that she hates smoking. "I don't have a habit of smoking. If someone smokes around me, I cannot take it. I feel very uncomfortable," shared Rashmika with a lot of patience, by sharing a selfie video.

Right now, the actress is busy with Allu Arjun's Pushpa in Telugu. She is also a part of Sharwanand's next. More details about the film will come out soon.

The actress is also busy with two big films in the Bollywood film industry. The actress made her debut with Kirik Party in Kannada. She made her Telugu debut with Chalo.