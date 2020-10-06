Kajal Aggarwal Marriage: Kajal Aggarwal is one of the star heroines in the film industry who has become the talk of the town now. All of a sudden, the news about Kajal's wedding is trending on social media. Kajal will soon wed a businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Gautam Kitchlu is an Interior designer and also a businessman who is into the technology and design industries. Kajal officially announced her wedding today on social media.

"I said yes. It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020, in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us in spirit. I thank you for all the love you have showered upon me over the years and we seek your blessings as we embark upon this incredible new journey. I will still continue doing what I cherish the most - entertaining my audience - now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support," posted Kajal Aggarwal about her wedding on social media.



