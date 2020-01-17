I-T conducts raids on Rashmika's residence
Bengaluru : Income-Tax sleuths conducted searches at the residence and properties of popular South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna at Virajpet in Kodagu district, official sources said on Thursday.
Searches have also been conducted at Serenity Marriage Hall, which is owned by her family. According to the sources, I-T officials from Bengaluru reached Virajpet in three cars on Thursday morning.
