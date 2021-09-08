Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu release date locked!

Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu is one of the films that was released at the theatres recently. Sushanth starrer failed to attract the crowds and it ended as a disaster at the box office. We hear that the film could only achieve an amount of 20 lakh rupees at the ticket windows.

Without wasting any time, the team decided to give the film for a release on the OTT platform. Going by the latest buzz, the film will soon stream on the Aha video. The movie was released in theatres on 27th August and we hear that the film will hit the Aha video on 17th September.

The movie is directed by S. Darshan and it is bankrolled by Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri, and Harish Koyalagundla under the banner of AI Studios and Shaastra Movies.

The complete details of the film will be out soon.