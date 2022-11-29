I'm Curious to Know Who the Villain in HIT2 is: SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli has been busy promoting 'RRR' for Oscar season and has returned to Hyderabad. Last night, he attended the 'Hit 2' pre-release event. He lauded the team's efforts.

"First and foremost, I'd want to congratulate Nani, Prashnathi, and Sailesh on turning HIT into a franchise," Rajamouli stated. As far as I know, it is India's first franchise in the crime thriller genre. The HIT series has its own fan base, which can be seen on social media. I saw the trailer for the film and thought it was fantastic. I'm looking forward to finding out who the villain is, just like the rest of you."

Rajamouli also lauded the film's hero, Adivi Sesh. Nani, the film's presenter, praised Rajamouli and his family for their presence at the occasion. He stated that he feels energized whenever he sees Valli and Rama garu.