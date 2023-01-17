IND Vs NZ: Team India Players Meet Jr. Ntr

Following RRR's victories at not one but two award ceremonies in the West, Jr. NTR is the man of the moment. In addition to winning a Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus also took home awards from the LA Critics Choice Awards for best original song and best foreign picture. Jr. NTR, who was in the US for the festivities with the cast and crew, has already returned and was photographed with Team India ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Before the team's ODI series opening against New Zealand on January 18 in Hyderabad, some players of Team India were seen hanging out with Jr NTR. The actor was spotted along with Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur. With Some of The Indian Cricket Team Players..., the Jr. NTR fan account World NTR Fans shared an image of the actor with the cricketing celebrities, tagging the actor in the caption.