‘Indian 2’ set to hit screens on July 12

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is set to showcase his versatility in two major films this year. He will be seen as a ruthless baddie in "Kalki 2898 AD," slated for release on June 27, 2024. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated film "Indian 2," where he reprises his iconic role from the 90s blockbuster, has been surrounded by rumors of a potential delay.

However, dispelling these rumors, the overseas distributors have confirmed that "Indian 2" is on track for its scheduled release on July 12, 2024. The sequel, produced by Lyca Productions in collaboration with Red Giant Movies, is set to be a cinematic extravaganza, continuing the legacy of the original film.

"Indian 2" boasts a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Siddharth, SJ Surya, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Brahmanandam, and Samuthirakani. The film's music is composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, promising an enthralling soundtrack to complement the high-octane action and drama.

With "Kalki 2898 AD" and "Indian 2," Kamal Haasan is poised to dominate the box office this summer, thrilling fans with his dynamic performances in two vastly different roles.