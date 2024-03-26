‘Indra’ actress expresses desire for a strong comeback

Prashanthi Harathi, known for her roles in popular Telugu films like "Pellam Oorelithe" and "Indra," has shared her aspirations for a comeback to the Telugu film industry after a long hiatus. Having settled in the United States with her family post-marriage, Prashanthi embarked on a journey dedicated to her personal life, including the establishment of a Kuchipudi dance school named Omkara.

In an exclusive interview, Prashanthi reminisced about her journey into acting, highlighting her initial reluctance from family members, which eventually led to her debut in the movie "February 14 Next Road." She went on to feature in notable films like "Rupai" and the blockbuster "Indra," marking a successful stint in Tollywood.

Reflecting on her life in the U.S., Prashanthi shared her passion for preserving and promoting Indian classical dance forms, particularly Kuchipudi, through her dance school Omkara. She expressed pride in passing down the cultural heritage to future generations and even collaborated with her daughter Tanya on a music video titled "Telugu Culture," which garnered positive responses.

Despite her hiatus from the film industry, Prashanthi affirmed her natural flair for acting, expressing her eagerness to return to Tollywood fueled by newfound opportunities in web series and OTT platforms. She emphasized her desire to portray pivotal roles that leave a lasting impact, drawing inspiration from memorable characters she portrayed in the past.

Prashanthi also commended the evolution of Telugu cinema, citing the rise of innovative content, including biopics and female-centric narratives. She emphasized the need for inspiring stories that resonate with audiences across generations, signaling her readiness to contribute to the dynamic landscape of Telugu entertainment.

With her unwavering passion for acting and a wealth of experience in both classical dance and cinema, Prashanthi Harathi's potential comeback is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry enthusiasts alike.