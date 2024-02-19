  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

‘Indrani’ trailer gets a grand launch

‘Indrani’ trailer gets a grand launch
x
Highlights

Yaniya Bharadwaj and Kabir Duhan Singh are playing the lead roles in Indrani, which has been made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages with cutting-edge technical standards and an innovative time travel concept.

Yaniya Bharadwaj and Kabir Duhan Singh are playing the lead roles in Indrani, which has been made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages with cutting-edge technical standards and an innovative time travel concept.

The film will be released in theatres on April 5.Stephen Pallam is making his debut as a director with this visual spectacle. Stanley Suman Babu is producing the movie under the banner of Veronica Entertainments. Sudheer Velpula, KK Reddy, and Jayson are its co-producers. Sai Kartheek is the music director.

Shataf Figar, Ankitha, Franita, Garima Kaushal, Pratap Singh, Ajay, Saptagiri and others are playing other important roles. After getting a good response to the already-released teaser, the trailer for this superhero movie was unveiled at a grand event at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Melody Brahma Manisharma and famous producer Anil Sunkara were present as chief guests for this program.Speaking on the occasion, Melody Brahma Manisharma said that the Trailer for ‘Indrani’ is very good. He wished the director of the film, besides wishing composer Sai Kartheek all the best.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X