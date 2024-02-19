‘Indrani’ trailer gets a grand launch

Yaniya Bharadwaj and Kabir Duhan Singh are playing the lead roles in Indrani, which has been made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages with cutting-edge technical standards and an innovative time travel concept.

The film will be released in theatres on April 5.Stephen Pallam is making his debut as a director with this visual spectacle. Stanley Suman Babu is producing the movie under the banner of Veronica Entertainments. Sudheer Velpula, KK Reddy, and Jayson are its co-producers. Sai Kartheek is the music director.

Shataf Figar, Ankitha, Franita, Garima Kaushal, Pratap Singh, Ajay, Saptagiri and others are playing other important roles. After getting a good response to the already-released teaser, the trailer for this superhero movie was unveiled at a grand event at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Melody Brahma Manisharma and famous producer Anil Sunkara were present as chief guests for this program.Speaking on the occasion, Melody Brahma Manisharma said that the Trailer for ‘Indrani’ is very good. He wished the director of the film, besides wishing composer Sai Kartheek all the best.