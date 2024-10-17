Interested in coming up with ‘Vettaiyan’ prequel: Director TJ Gnanavel

Director TJ Gnanavel, the creative mind behind Vettaiyan: The Hunter, is riding high on the success of his latest film. With Superstar Rajinikanth leading an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati, the film has captivated audiences and received widespread acclaim. In an exclusive interview with Hans India, Gnanavel shared his thoughts on the making of Vettaiyan.

Rajinikanth’s Connection with the Audience

Rajinikanth's performance in Vettaiyan has resonated with a wide range of viewers. Gnanavel explains that his approach was to craft a film that balanced serious themes with the iconic "Rajinikanth moments" that fans love. "My primary goal was to ensure the film had compelling content while still catering to Rajinikanth's fan base. It was important to incorporate those mass moments his fans expect, even while addressing weighty issues like justice and the ethics of encounters."

Balancing the Presence of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

With two towering figures like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in the same film, one might expect a challenge in balancing their screen time. However, Gnanavel approached this differently. "Rather than balancing the actors, I focused on balancing their characters' ideologies. Amitabh's role was designed to have a strong presence from the start, while Rajinikanth's character gradually evolved into a more assertive figure as the story unfolded. This ideological clash is what drives the second half of the film."

Real-Life Inspirations and Social Commentary

Vettaiyan delves into the justice system and encounter killings, with Gnanavel revealing that real-life incidents served as inspiration. "I was deeply affected by reports of encounter killings, which often raised questions about their legitimacy. The climax of Vettaiyan explores this theme, where the supposed encounter of red sandalwood smugglers turns out to be a tragic case of innocent tree cutters. Through my research, I found that the poor often become the victims of these encounters, while the wealthy escape unscathed."

Anirudh Ravichander’s Role in Elevating the Film

Music plays a significant role in Vettaiyan, and Anirudh Ravichander was the perfect choice for the film's score. Gnanavel praises Anirudh's ability to capture the essence of the film. "Anirudh has a knack for understanding the audience's pulse. He knows how to complement the commercial aspects of a film while also delivering music that enhances its emotional depth. His work on Vettaiyan really elevated the film."

Rajinikanth’s Enthusiasm and Trust

Working with a superstar like Rajinikanth after the success of Jailer could have been daunting, but Gnanavel felt immense creative freedom. "Rajinikanth's daughter approached me, asking if I had a story for him. I was surprised, but excited. Rajinikanth trusted my vision entirely. When I showed him the elevation scenes, he was thrilled and gave me the green light to proceed with my approach."

From 'Jai Bhim' to 'Vettaiyan'

Coming from the success of Jai Bhim, a film with a distinct audience, Gnanavel knew that working with Rajinikanth meant catering to a wider base. "I aimed for a balance—50% entertainment and 50% social commentary. While I couldn't avoid action sequences, I made sure they were integral to the narrative and not just added for commercial appeal."

Future Projects and or any Plans for a Second Part

As for future projects, Gnanavel has some exciting plans. "I’m currently focused on Vettaiyan, but I’m exploring the idea of a prequel. A film exploring how Athiyan became an encounter specialist, or Fahadh Faasil's journey as a thief and police informant, would be fascinating. I'll have more details about my future projects in November."

Final Thoughts on 'Vettaiyan's Success

Gnanavel is grateful for the overwhelming response to Vettaiyan. "It's heartwarming to see how audiences across the country have embraced the film. I hope it sparks conversations about the issues it raises, especially around justice and ethics."