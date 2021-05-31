Interesting title in consideration for Lucifer remake

Released in 2019, 'Lucifer' is one of the biggest super hit films in Malayalam. Directed by actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal played the lead role in the movie.

Billed to be an action political drama, the movie is now all set to get remade in Telugu. None other than Megastar Chiranjeevi is on board to play the lead role in the Telugu remake of Lucifer and the expectations are sky-high on this project. Mohan Raja is helming this project. As per the latest reports, the makers are considering an interesting title for the film. Rumors are rife that the makers are considering 'Kingmaker' as the title of the film. However, the final call about the movie title is yet to be made.

On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi will resume the shooting of his upcoming movie Aacharya and will wrap up the shooting soon before kick-starting the shooting of this film.